Security stepped up at railway stations

Railway Protection Force personnel checking the luggage of passengers at Tiruchi Railway Junction on Friday.

13 August 2021 22:17 IST

PHOTOS MOORTHY

TIRUCHI: Security and surveillance were being scaled up in major railway stations in Tiruchi Division in view of the Independence Day celebrations. An alert has been issued to field-level officers of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the Government Railway Police (GRP) to mount vigil at the stations and areas in its vicinity as a precautionary measure.

The Bomb Detection Squad of the RPF conducted anti-sabotage checks at Tiruchi Junction on Friday checking the personal belongings of the passengers at the station and on board the Mayiladuthurai-bound Jan Shatabdi Express train upon arrival of the train at Tiruchi using hand held metal detectors. Security sources here said detective dogs attached to the RPF Dog Squads functioning at Tiruchi and Villupuram Junctions would be pressed into service to look out for any suspicious objects at major railway stations.

The RPF teams would check parcels at the stations as part of the drive to step up security arrangements, said a senior RPF officer. Additional manpower would be involved to scale up bandobust arrangements. The RPF would carry out the vigil in coordination with the GRP, the officer further said. The GRP would intensify the security measures by checking baggage of passengers at prominent railway stations in Tiruchi Division. Besides this, the GRP personnel would also carry out track patrolling along different stretches, a senior officer said. Police sources said vehicle checks would be intensified in every sub division in Tiruchi district besides checking of lodges ahead of the Independence Day.

