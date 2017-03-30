Check tapping of groundwater in Thiruvanaikovil

Amidst reports of sharp depletion of groundwater table across the district due to the drought condition, the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) has alleged that some private water suppliers were tapping groundwater at Thiruvanaikovil area for commercial purposes in violation of norms and urged the district administration to take steps to check the same.

Raising the issue at the farmers grievances meeting here on Thursday, K. Ganesan, State Office Secretary, BKS, said several private operators have sunk deep borewells in Thiruvanaikovil area and were tapping water very close to the Cauvery river in violation of norms.

More than half-a-dozen deep borewells have been sunk near Thiruvanaikovil along the Tiruchi-Chennai By-pass Road and also close to the Cauvery river bank on the Kallanai Road, he said.

The borewells have been sunk for more than 1,000 feet depth by these commercial operators who supply water. Such borewells should not be sunk within a distance of 200 metres from the river or water courses, he said and alleged that power connections to the borewells have been provided by the Tangedco without the mandatory no objection certificates from the Public Works Department.

District Revenue Officer K. Tharpagaraj, who was in the chair then, suggested Tangedco could have the complaint verified through its field officers. A Tangedco official asked Mr. Ganesan to provide details of such power connections including the names and the service numbers, eliciting criticism from the farmers’ representatives.

A PWD official said the department has not given NOC for any such borewell. Mr. Tharpagaraj said he understood the gravity of the complaint and assured to take it up at “higher level.”

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Ganesan said that though he has been complaining over the issue since last July no action has been taken. The illegal tapping of water has resulted in sharp depletion of water table in the wells in residential areas in Thiruvanaikovil and Kondaiyampettai. “Previously we used to get water at a depth of just 35 feet; now the water table has gone below 100 feet,” he said.