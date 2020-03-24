Check sewage overflow: CPI(M)

The CPI(M) has urged Thanjavur Corporation to initiate steps to check overflow of sewage at Sathyakrishna Nagar in the town.

In a memorandum submitted to Corporation Commissioner Janaki Ravindran, the party’s Thanjavur Town Secretary, N. Gurusamy said the overflowing of sewage caused inconvenience to the public. A similar problem existed at Rajarajacholan Nagar too. Further, the streets at Rajarajacholan Nagar remained dark at night as most of the street lights stopped functioning from March 21.