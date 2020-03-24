Check sewage overflow: CPI(M)

The CPI(M) has urged Thanjavur Corporation to initiate steps to check overflow of sewage at Sathyakrishna Nagar in the town.
In a memorandum submitted to Corporation Commissioner Janaki Ravindran, the party’s Thanjavur Town Secretary, N. Gurusamy said the overflowing of sewage caused inconvenience to the public. A similar problem existed at Rajarajacholan Nagar too. Further, the streets at Rajarajacholan Nagar remained dark at night as most of the street lights stopped functioning from March 21.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.