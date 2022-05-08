Check post shifted to monitor Tiruchi-Madurai national highway

:

Tiruchi City Police have shifted the location of check post no. 2 at Edamalaipattipudur to a new location near Panjappur to cover Tiruchi-Madurai National Highway and Pudukottai Bypass Road. The check post has been set up close to the junction where Old Madurai Road and Madurai-Tiruchi NH meet.

A building has been constructed at the new location and a monitor connecting surveillance cameras in its vicinity has been installed. Police personnel manning the check post will monitor vehicular movement to and from Madurai and Tiruchi and other southern destinations. The check post will also cover a portion of Pudukottai Bypass Road, which branches off from Tiruchi-Madurai NH at the spot.

The objective behind shifting check post no. 2 is to cover the national highway, which witnesses heavy movement of vehicles, and Pudukottai Bypass Road. The earlier location covered only Old Madurai Road, said police officials.

Six cameras, including a couple of automatic number plate reader (ANPR) cameras, have been installed at vantage points at the check post and its vicinity. The advanced ANPR cameras will capture the registration number of vehicles entering and leaving the city through the check post, which will help in tracing suspect vehicles. Facilities have been created at the check post, which is expected to be formally inaugurated soon, the officials added.