THANJAVUR

The Health Department has called upon the persons who had visited institutions whose staff have tested positive for COVID 19 to come forward to undergo the test to check for novel corona virus, if needed.

In a call made to the people of Kumbakonam and surrounding areas where some of the staff working in private bank branches have tested positive for COVID-19 symptoms, the Health Department has urged those who had visited such institutions in the recent past to volunteer themselves for COVID-19 screening test if had symptoms of the disease.

Till July 26, 2.55% of 80,377 persons, who have undergone the swab and blood sample tests, had turned positive in the district. Of this, 1,064 persons had been discharged after treatment as on July 26.

As far as the asymptomatic persons were concerned, 1,049 remain under home isolation and 1,218 have been lodged in the public quarantine facilities set up at the different parts of Thanjavur district, sources said.

The number of deaths due to COVID-19 virus in the district was just 18 out of 2,045 persons who have tested positive for corona virus till July 26.

Fever camps were being conducted at the places where there has been an increase in positive cases in the recent past.

The objective of conducting the fever camp was to diagnose whether senior citizen and people with low-immune have contracted the virus or suffer due to influenza-like illness (ILI) or severe acute respiratory infections.

Detection of such low-immune cases with COVID-19 virus infection at the initial stages would help save the life of a maximum number of co-morbidities patients infected with corona virus, officials said.