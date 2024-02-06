Check dam to come up soon across Marudhaiyar in Perambalur district

February 06, 2024 10:37 pm | Updated 10:37 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

A check dam will come up soon across the Marudhaiyar at Vilamuthur village in Perambalur district at an estimate of ₹3.09 crore.

Transport Minister S.S. Sivasankar, who inaugurated work on the check dam on Tuesday, said the structure would help harness rainwater flow and benefit about 665 acres of agricultural lands besides improving water table in the surrounding area.

The Marudhaiyar flows from the Pachamalai near Thambiranpatti in Perambalur district and runs for distance of nearly 70.40 km before flowing into the Kollidam near Thothur and Vaipur in Ariyalur district, he said.

K. Karpagam, District Collector, and V. Velmurugan, Executive Engineer, Water Resources Department, were present.