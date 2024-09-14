ADVERTISEMENT

Check dam to be built across Kattu Odai

Published - September 14, 2024 05:45 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A check dam is to be built across Kattu Odai in Kallakudi in Lalgudi taluk with the support of Dalmia Bharat Foundation.

The check dam, to be built at a cost of ₹31 lakh sanctioned under the Corporate Social Responsibility Initiative of the company, will help improve the ground water table in villages within a radius of about one km, benefitting nearly 100 hectares of cultivable lands, an official release said.

The check dam will be built for a length of about 20 metre and a height of about 1.5 metre.

Municipal Administration Minister K. N. Nehru laid the foundation for the check dam on Friday in the presence of M. Pradeep Kumar, Collector, K. Vinayagamurthy, Executive Director, Dalmia Cement, and other officials.

