Check dam across Vedanathi river in Perambalur district nearing completion

It will help in recharging groundwater in 60 open wells in four villages and in irrigating 300 acres of farmlands

Published - September 11, 2024 06:00 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

The Hindu Bureau
Perambalur Collector Grace Pachuau inspects the check dam under construction across the Vedanathi river at Anukkur village in Perambalur district on Tuesday.

Perambalur Collector Grace Pachuau inspects the check dam under construction across the Vedanathi river at Anukkur village in Perambalur district on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Construction of a check dam across the Vedhanathi river at Anukkur village in Veppanthattai block in Perambalur district is poised for completion by this month. The project will benefit farmers of four villages. 

The Water Resources Department commenced the work of constructing the check dam under the NABARD scheme in March this year at a cost of ₹3.43 crore heeding the long-pending demand of the farming community. 

A senior Water Resources Department official said there was no check dam in the 15 km surrounding area and, hence, it was decided to execute the project based on the request of the farmers.  The Vedanathi river originates from Esanai tank in Esanai village in Veppanthattai block and traverses through Esanai, Vadakumathavi, Anukkur and Siruvayalur villages to a distance of 15 km and confluences on the right side bank of the Koneri river near Siruvayalur village.  There is no anicut check dam constructed across the Vedanathi river. 

The check dam will recharge ground water in Anukkur, Siruvayalur, Esanai and Vadakumathavi villages as water will be stored to a distance of one km in the upstream. The check dam will help in recharging ground water in 60 open wells and would eventually help in irrigating 300 acres of agricultural lands through lift irrigation and thereby improve food production, the official added.

The project is on the verge of completion and is expected to be over by this month, the official added.

Perambalur Collector Grace Pachuau inspected the check dam under construction at Anukkur village on Tuesday and ascertained the progress made in the project. She advised the officials to complete the project at the earliest. 

