Check dam across Nandiyar to be completed soon

June 07, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru inspects the construction of a check dam across the Nandiyar in Tiruchi district.

Construction of a check dam being built across Nandiyar at Kanakiliyanallur near Lalgudi in Tiruchi district is expected to be completed within a month.

The check dam was sanctioned at an estimate of ₹9.24 crore and was intended to harness the rain flows in the jungle stream.

According to sources in the Water Resources Department, the check dam will be 75 metres long and 1.50 metres high and will have capacity to store 1.78 million cubic feet of water. A supply channel will be built to take water to three irrigation tanks in the village.

The check dam would help rejuvenate groundwater table on either side of the river. Besides, it will benefit 37 wells and 36 borewells within a radius of one km. Irrigation to about 260 hectares of land would be stabilised through the check dam.

Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru inspected the progress of construction on the check dam and instructed the officials to complete the work at the earliest.

