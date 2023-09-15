HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Check dam across Nandhiyar commissioned

September 15, 2023 05:37 pm | Updated 05:37 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Municipal Administration Minister K. N. Nehru inspects the water flow from a check dam across Nandhiyar at Kanakiliyanallur in Tiruchi on Thursday.

Municipal Administration Minister K. N. Nehru inspects the water flow from a check dam across Nandhiyar at Kanakiliyanallur in Tiruchi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: DIPR

A check dam built across Nandhiyar at Kanakiliyanallur near Lalgudi in Tiruchi district was commissioned on Thursday.

The check dam has been built at an estimated cost of ₹9.24 crore and was intended to harness the rain flows in the jungle stream that originates from Perumalpalayam Eri in Alathur taluk in neighbouring Perambalur district.

Nandhiyar flows for distance of about 35 km via Ootathur, Nambukurichi, Peruvalanallur, Kanakilliyanallur, Vanthalaikoodalur, Sangenthi, Vellanur and Alangudi Mahajanam before draining into the Kollidam river near Nathamankudi.

According to the Water Resources Department, the check dam was 75 metres long and 1.50 metres high and will have capacity to store 1.78 million cubic feet of water. A supply channel will be built to take water to three irrigation tanks in the village.

The check dam would help rejuvenate groundwater table on either side of the river. Besides, it will benefit 37 wells and 36 borewells within a radius of one km. Irrigation to about 260 hectares of land would be stabilised through the check dam.

Flood waters would be diverted through a supply channel to Periya Nalleri and Chinna Nalleri would help protect the livelihood of farmers in Kanakiliyanallur, officials said.

Municipal Administration Minister K. N. Nehru inaugurated the check dam in the presence of MLA A. Soundarapandian, Collector M. Pradeep Kumar, Chief Engineer, WRD, Tiruchi region, Subramaniam and other officials.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.