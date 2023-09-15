Check dam across Nandhiyar commissioned

September 15, 2023 05:37 pm | Updated 05:37 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A check dam built across Nandhiyar at Kanakiliyanallur near Lalgudi in Tiruchi district was commissioned on Thursday.

The check dam has been built at an estimated cost of ₹9.24 crore and was intended to harness the rain flows in the jungle stream that originates from Perumalpalayam Eri in Alathur taluk in neighbouring Perambalur district.

Nandhiyar flows for distance of about 35 km via Ootathur, Nambukurichi, Peruvalanallur, Kanakilliyanallur, Vanthalaikoodalur, Sangenthi, Vellanur and Alangudi Mahajanam before draining into the Kollidam river near Nathamankudi.

According to the Water Resources Department, the check dam was 75 metres long and 1.50 metres high and will have capacity to store 1.78 million cubic feet of water. A supply channel will be built to take water to three irrigation tanks in the village.

The check dam would help rejuvenate groundwater table on either side of the river. Besides, it will benefit 37 wells and 36 borewells within a radius of one km. Irrigation to about 260 hectares of land would be stabilised through the check dam.

Flood waters would be diverted through a supply channel to Periya Nalleri and Chinna Nalleri would help protect the livelihood of farmers in Kanakiliyanallur, officials said.

Municipal Administration Minister K. N. Nehru inaugurated the check dam in the presence of MLA A. Soundarapandian, Collector M. Pradeep Kumar, Chief Engineer, WRD, Tiruchi region, Subramaniam and other officials.