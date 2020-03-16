Check dam across Maruthaiyar to be completed by April-end

Construction of a check dam across the Maruthaiyar at Sundakudi in Ariyalur district has gathered pace and the structure will be completed by the end of April, according to Public Works Department sources.

Although the work started last year itself, heavy flow during monsoon last year impeded the work. Besides, eucalyptus trees near the construction site had to be removed.

The river, which originates from the eastern slopes of Pachamalai in Perambalur district, runs for a distance of about 70.40 km before joining Kollidam river at Sathampadi in Ariyalur district. Though the river gets inflow during both South West and North East monsoons, it gets more flow during the latter. The Maruthaiyar basin gets an average of 829 mm of rainfall a year and of this nearly 58% is obtained during NE monsoon. However, the water runs off into the sea through Kollidam river without benefiting agriculture.

After taking up a survey, the PWD identified the site at Sundakudi to build a check dam across the river to harness the rain flow.

The dam, estimated to cost ₹15 crore, would be 300 metres long and 1.5 metre high.

Collector D. Rathna, who inspected the construction work on Friday, later said the check dam would help stabilise irrigation to 341 acres. Another 300 acres of agricultural lands would stand to benefit indirectly through anticipated increase in the groundwater table. It can hold about 3.178 million cubic feet and through three expected fillings a year, the check dam could harvest about 9.534 million cubic feet of water.

PWD Executive Engineer D. Dakshinamurthy, and Assistant Executive Engineers Velmurugan and Akilandeswari were present during the Collector’s inspection.