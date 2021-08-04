Three held for cheating

The three persons belonging to New Delhi were arrested by the Crime Branch CID for online cheating.

P. Kannaiyan (48) of Chinnakulathupalayam in Vengamedu received an SMS on his mobile that his mobile phone had won a prize of $10,00,000 in 2014. Subsequently the unknown accused approached Kannaiyan and asked him to remit ₹ 9,20,000 in two bank accounts to receive the prize money. Kannaiyan deposited the amount. But, he did not receive the prize money. He lodged a complaint with the Vengamedu police.

As per the order of the Madras High Court, the case was transferred to CBCID on 16.10.2020 and a special team led by G. Thilagadevi, Inspector was formed. As the investigation revealed that accused were from New Delhi, she went to New Delhi to track the accused. The team arrested A. Munwar Nazar (26), E. Sohail Ansari (24) and Mahesh (29) of Azadpur in North West Delhi in New Delhi. They were brought to Karur and remanded for 15 days judicial custody in the sub jail in Kulithalai on Monday.