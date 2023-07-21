July 21, 2023 05:45 pm | Updated 05:45 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW), Thanjavur district unit, has said that it had received a complaint that a private transport company based at Vazhuthur in Papanasam taluk, Thanjavur district, had cheated investors.

In a statement issued here on Friday, the EOW has stated that Parhana Sabreen, wife of Sheik Alaudin of Havwa Nagar, Chakkarapalli, had lodged a complaint that she had invested her money in a higher interest rate deposit scheme offered by Marjik Transport, Vazhuthur. But the company failed to honour its commitment and when she requested repayment of the deposit the company did not respond positively.

Hence, she lodged a complaint with the EOW and based on her complaint a case under sections 406 and 420 of IPC read with section 5 of the Tamil Nadu Protection of Interests of Depositors Act has been registered.

The EOW has called upon those who have made similar investments in the private transport company but have not received the assured interest or return of the deposit to lodge their complaint with necessary documents at the EOW office, 57-B, Rajappa Nagar, Medical College Road, Thanjavur.

This is the second private transport company in Thanjavur district against whom cheating of investors with assurance of higher interest had been lodged, sources said.

