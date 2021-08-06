Cheating case filed against Tiruchi firm

TIRUCHI

06 August 2021 20:40 IST

The City Crime Branch here has registered a cheating case against Raja and his brother Ramesh - both directors of a firm, Elfin E-Com. The case was booked on a complaint preferred by Mithun Shamesh, one of the depositors in the private firm, a few days ago.

Police sources said that Mithun had stated in his complaint that he, his family members and friends had invested money in the firm which promised to return double and triple the amount after maturity. They had deposited ₹ 2.18 crore since 2019. However, the firm did not give the assured money on maturity of the deposits. He was also threatened and abused by the firm's directors when asked about the promised money, he said.

The City Crime Branch has registered a case under IPC sections, including 417 (cheating) 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 506 (i) (criminal intimidation). The accused were yet to be arrested, said police sources.