Cheating by private firm: EOW personnel conduct simultaneous searches

Search also conducted at the residence of a Corporation councillor

Personnel of the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the State Police on Tuesday conducted simultaneous searches at the Elfin E-Com Private Limited at Mannarpuram, which was alleged to have cheated several depositors, and various other place in the city.

Split into multiple teams, the EOW personnel carried out the searches at the houses of those said to be associated with the firm and it’s director Raja against whom cheating cases had been booked earlier.

One of the teams searched the house of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi functionary and the Corporation’s 17 ward councillor Prabhakaran at Vedathri Nagar near East Boulevard Road here. Police sources said the team led by a Deputy Superintendent of Police of EOW carried out their mission for nearly five hours. Searches were also conducted at the house of a close relative of Prabhakaran at North Tharanallur.

Another team headed by a Deputy Superintendent of Police of the EOW searched the Elfin E-Com Private Limited at Mannarpuram for several hours. The sources said the team broke open the locks of the firm to conduct the search. Searches were also conducted at a few premises at Bheema Nagar and other places within the city limits.

The searches were conducted in connection with a string of cheating cases booked against the firm and its directors Raja and his brother Ramesh. The sources said several depositors, attracted by the firm’s lucrative offer, had invested money in the firm which promised to return double and triple the amount after maturity. However, the firm failed to return the assured money on maturity of the deposits prompting many affected depositors to lodge complaints.