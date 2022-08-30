Chathurthi processions only through `safe’ routes

The district administration has urged the Vinayaga Chathurthi Celebration Committees to organise the ‘visarjanam’ (immersion) processions only through the ‘safe’ routes.

Collector P.Gayathri Krishnan said in a press release that these routes were identified based on court orders and State government rules and the organisers were expected to complete the immersion within the timeframe fixed by the police.

“The procession should be conducted without causing any disturbances and the vehicles to be pressed into service for transporting the idols to the immersion point produced before the Regional Transport Officer and Traffic Inspector for inspection one day prior to the immersion date in order to avoid delay in the unforeseen completion of immersion procession due to breakdown of the vehicles.”

The committees should produce a consent letter from the land owners along with the details such as the height of the idols and others while applying for permission from the police and revenue officials for taking out the immersion procession.

A 20-member team is to be formed by the committees in order to ensure the safety of the idols at the places where they were to be installed and a minimum of five members, in rotation, should be present at the celebration site throughout the day.

Fire prevention measures, adequate illumination and other necessary arrangements at the installation site for the safe conduct of the celebrations should be provided by the committees, she added.

She urged the committees to avoid colouring of the idols with chemical paints since such chemical-coated idols would not be allowed to be immersed in waterbodies.