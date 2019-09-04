Chathurthi procession to come under surveillance

A total of 100 surveillance cameras will be installed along the Vinayaka Chaturthi procession to be held at Muthupettai on September 6.

Disclosing this at a preparatory meeting held at the District Collectorate here on Wednesday, Collector T. Anand said 2,500 police personnel would be deployed for bandobust duty along the procession route.

In addition, 90 staff from the revenue department would also be roped in to ensure smooth conduct of the procession. While two ambulances, in front and rear, would move along with the procession, static medical teams would be posted as four places along the route.

Superintendent of Police Durai and senior revenue officials participated in the meeting.