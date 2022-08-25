Chathurthi celebration committees directed to follow CPCB instructions

V. Venkatasubramanian TIRUVARUR
August 25, 2022 18:28 IST

The Vinayaka Chathurthi Celebration Committees in Tiruvarur district have been directed to follow the instructions framed by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) with regard to the making of Vinayaka idols and their immersion after the celebrations.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, Collector P. Gayathri Krishnan said the guidelines framed by the CPCB were available at the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board website – www.tnpcb.gov.in

While urging those involved in the making of Vinayaka idols to follow the CPCB guidelines scrupulously, the Collector exhorted people to immerse the idols only at the waterbodies/ water courses identified by the District Administration.

Meanwhile, Thanjavur Collector, Dinesh Ponraj Oliver convened a meeting of officials in this regard and issued instructions to them, according to official sources.

