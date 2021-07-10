Chathiram Bus Stand with two terminus to be opened in August

TIRUCHI

10 July 2021 21:17 IST

Elevation and painting work going on at the ₹17.34-crore facility

The remodelled Chathiram Bus Stand, from where city buses are operated to various destinations in Tiruchi and its peripheries, will be inaugurated in the second or third week of August, according to Corporation Commissioner S. Sivasubramanian.

Speaking to The Hindu on Saturday, he said that there would be two terminus at the Chathiram Bus Stand. While construction work of the second terminus would come to an end within 10 days, the first terminus work would be completed within this month. Almost all major works had been completed.

Advertising

Advertising

Each terminus would have 16 bays along with passenger amenities. At a time 32 buses could be halted at the bus stand, he said and added that it was sufficient to accommodate the buses to all routes, including Samayapuram, Mannachanallur, Lalgudi, Anbil, Mukkombu and Sirugamani.

Mr. Sivasubramanian said that the momentum had been shifted on completing the elevation works. A team of workers with expertise in elevation works had been engaged. Another team of workers had taken up painting work.

Each terminus would have a toilet complex. Provision had been made for passengers to keep their luggage in the cloakroom.

In the ground floor terminus (terminus one), a room had been constructed for the bus crew to take rest. Similarly, a provision had been given for the police to monitor the movement of anti-social elements. It could be used as a control room. A parking lot had also been constructed to accommodate over 300 two-wheelers.

A separate facility had been made for lactating mothers to feed their infants. In addition to the toilets at the terminus, one more toilet complex had been constructed outside the terminus.

53 shops coming up

Construction of 53 shops had been undertaken. While the construction of shops in the terminus had been over, those coming up outside the terminus would be completed soon, he said.

Mr. Sivasubramanian said that the remodelled Chathiram Bus Stand would be opened on August 15 or a few days before or after the Independence Day. Officials had been instructed to monitor the progress of the work on a daily basis.

The construction work of ₹17.34-crore project began in November 2019. It was planned to complete the work in February so as to inaugurate it before the announcement of the Assembly elections. But it got delayed.