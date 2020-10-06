Chathiram bus stand project back on track

TIRUCHI

06 October 2020 23:18 IST

Construction is scheduled for completion in May 2021, says Tiruchi Corporation Commissioner

Despite shortage of labour, which held up construction work for a while, and other logistic issues during the lockdown, officials of Tiruchi Corporation hope that the remodelled Chathiram Bus Stand terminus will be ready to be opened by March.

Although the project, which is being executed at an estimate of ₹17.34 crore, began in June 2019, it is only in November that the work has gathered momentum.

Amenities

As per plan, the terminus will have 30 bus bays, a waiting hall for passengers, cloak room, feeding room for lactating mothers, ticket counters, food court and retiring room for police and bus crew. There will be provision for a parking lot with a capacity to accommodate 350 two-wheelers.

Construction of 33 shops — 17 on the ground floor and 16 on other floor was also part of the remodelling project.

To facilitate construction, special arrangements have been made to provide halts for city buses along a shopping complex alongside St. Joseph’s College. After about four months of hectic work, construction had to be stalled due to the lockdown in the last week of March. No progress could be made for two months from April.

The exodus of migrant workers to their native places also impacted the progress of the project.

However, officials claim that the project is on track again with redeployment of dedicated workforce of 100 skilled and unskilled workers drawn from Utter Pradesh, Bihar and Odisha. It is said that raising of pillars and construction of shops have been completed. Nearly two-third of the roof of the terminal has also been completed. The last leg of construction of the roof is on and it will be completed in 10 days.

“The project is well on track. It is scheduled to be completed in May 2021. Going by the progress of work, we are confident that the terminal can be opened to the public in February or March,” S. Sivasubramanian, Commissioner, Tiruchi Corporation, told The Hindu.

The official adds that 63% of work has been completed. The remaining work will be mostly interior in nature. Hence, it will continue even during the north-east monsoon.

Laying of roads

According to another official, it has been proposed to lay roads in and around the bus terminal.

Administrative sanction is expected for starting the work and a proposal has been sent to the government for approval.