Charred body of driver found in car gutted by fire

The charred body of a driver was found inside a car that caught fire on Tiruchi-Dindigul national highway at Sithanatham near Manapparai in the district on Sunday.

Police identified the deceased as the car owner, R. Narayanan, 35, of Thennur in Tiruchi. The identity of the vicitm was established from the registration number of the car.

After firefighters doused the raging flames, the charred body was retrieved from the vehicle. Police sources said Narayanan was driving the vehicle towards Tiruchi when the incident occured.

Preliminary probe revealed that the front tyre on the left side of the car suddenly burst and, as the driver applied the brakes, the vehicle veered towards the centre median. Fire broke out in the under belly of the vehicle and rapidly spread, engulfing the driver.

Police suspect that the vehicle could have been driven at a high speed. The body was sent to Manapparai Government Hospital for post mortem and later handed over to relatives.

Manapparai Police registered a case under IPC Section 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304 A (causing death by negligence).