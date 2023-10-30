HamberMenu
Charred body found inside cashew grove in Ariyalur district

Police said the body was found by local residents; it was not immediately known whether the body was that of a man or woman

October 30, 2023 12:26 pm | Updated 12:26 pm IST - ARIYALUR

The Hindu Bureau

A completely charred body was found, still burning, inside a cashew grove near Venmankondan village in Ariyalur district on Monday, October 30, 2023. It was not immediately known whether the body was that of a man or a woman. 

Police sources said local residents had noticed smoke and flames emanating from the cashew grove, belonging to the Forest Department, in the morning. When they went to check, they found a body burning, and alerted the Udayarpalayam police.

Police personnel rushed to the spot and doused the flames with help of local residents, using sacks and tarpaulin. 

The grove is situated a few metres away from the village road. 

Forensic experts and scientific assistants inspected the scene of the crime. A detective dog of the Ariyalur police was also brought to the spot. The Udayarpalayam police are investigating.  

