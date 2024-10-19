Charity run in Tiruchi

City residents turned out in good numbers to participate in “Road to Give”, a charity run organised by Courtyard by Marriott in Tiruchi on Saturday.

It was flagged off on the hotel premises on Saturday by Police Commissioner N. Kamini and had over 200 persons taking part in the early morning run.

The “Road to Give” social responsibility drive is marking its 10th anniversary in 2024, and its second edition in Tiruchi. “This year, we are supporting Rising Star Outreach, a non-governmental organisation in Chennai that works to empower those affected by leprosy,” P.S. Venugopal, general manager, Courtyard by Marriott, Tiruchi, said in a statement. Certificates and medals were given to victorious participants.

