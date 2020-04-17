Charitable organisations welcome relaxation

TIRUCHI

Charitable organisations have heaved a sigh of relief over the leverage provided to them by the High Court for distributing food, medicines and other essentials to the needy people during the nationwide lockdown for containment of COVID 19 virus.

While expressing their readiness to comply with the safety parameters to prevent community transmission of the virus, volunteers of a welfare organisation Maruvom Maatruvom who have plans to provide provisions to 50 households in Vazhavanthankottai feel they are now in a position to reach out to the needy without any hassles.

Routing of the relief materials through the government machinery is not a practical proposition, according to a senior functionary of Democratic Youth Federation of India.

The High Court has now come to the support of the NGOs with its directive to the State Government that it is enough if the NGOs intimate the district administration 48 hours in advance prior to distribution of food and other materials.

“There is no second thought on the genuineness of the government's stand that effective measures are required to prevent community transmission of the virus. At the same time, the initiatives of the philanthropists to reach out to the poor through proper compliance with the safety protocol must not be hampered in any way,” said S. Selvaraj, Tiruverumbur Union Secretary of Communist Party of India.

There were clear indications that the first phase of lockdown for 21 days had pushed many in the unorganised sector into penury. The extension of restriction would have led to desperation of people, particularly in rural parts, Mr. Selvaraj said.

There is a requirement for monitoring of the quality of food materials by the Food Safety Officer. The preparation and distribution of the food has to be effected within the zone, in respect of Corporation limits, and within the police station limits in rural areas.

The charitable organisations are also prepared to complete the food distribution within the specified time, and to ensure that the place where the food is likely to be served is sanitised by the authorities.