Chargesheet filed in Lalithaa Jewellery heist case

TIRUCHI

Chargesheet has been filed in the Lalithaa Jewellery heist case reported here in October last. Police sources said the chargesheet was filed recently in the Judicial Magistrate Court -I by the Fort Crime Police which had registered a burglary case and investigated the offence.

Special teams of the Tiruchi city police had arrested Murugan - the prime accused in the sensational heist, besides his close relative Suresh, Ganesan, Manikandan and Kanakavalli - the mother of Suresh.

The teams had recovered over 20 kg of stolen valuables looted from the jewellery shop following the arrest of the accused. Murugan is also the prime accused in the Punjab National Bank's Bikshandarkoil branch burglary reported in January 2019. This case is being probed separately by the Kollidam police coming under the Tiruchi rural police.