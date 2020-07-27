Tiruchirapalli

Chapter formed

TIRUCHI

Thirty-two young leaders from diverse business backgrounds in Karur have got together to form the 50th Chapter of Confederation of Indian Industry’s Young Indians (Yi). The chapter was launched in a virtual event held last week.

Vengat Raghavan, Partner, TRV Jewellers, was nominated as the Chair for CII Yi, Karur Chapter, and Raghul Subramanian, Executive Director, RK Exports (Karur) Pvt Ltd, was nominated as the Co-Chair. Karur was the 9th Yi Chapter in Tamil Nadu, according to a press release.

