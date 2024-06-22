Chaotic vehicular traffic on Vayalur Road exasperates residents, motorists

For A. Mathivanan, a retired professor, driving on Vayalur Road is an ordeal ever since he shifted his residence to Kumaran Nagar, one of the popular residential areas, in 2003. He longs for a lasting solution to the vexatious issue.

Mr. Mathivanan is not the only one who is not alone. For hundres of commuters and two-wheeler riders, travelling on Vayalur Road from Puthur to Somarasampettai is a daily ordeal. Thousands of people, mostly from affluent sections of society, government employees, and businessmen live in the residential areas situated on both sides of the Vayalur Road. Not many houses were situated in the locality until about 35 to 40 years ago. Thanks to the massive urbanisation in the city, the lush paddy fields attracted the attention of real estate promoters and gave way to residential layouts.

As houses began sprung up in large numbers, the area became attractive for shops and business establishments. Old-timers in the locality say that only one tea shop used to function under a thatched roof in 1994 at the Kumaran Nagar bus stop. But the entire stretch from Puthur to Somarasampettai now bustles with shops and business establishments. While there has been an explosion in the number of vehicles in the area, the width of the road has remained the same.

The State Highways Department recently constructed a storm-water drain and pedestrian platform on both ends of the road to ease traffic congestion. But it has proved to be inadequate.

“It takes about 45 minutes to travel 4 km on the road any time during the day. It is really testing us. Officials, elected representatives, and politicians undergo the agony while travelling on the road. But it is unfortunate that no solution has been found,” says Mr. Mathivanan.

“Elevated corridor seems to be a better option. It is for the government to come out with a suitable solution. People cannot be suffering lifelong,” says K. Venkat of Kumaran Nagar.

