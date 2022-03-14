Chaotic situation leads to stoppage of jallikattu in Pudukottai village

Some bull owners tried to jump the queue with their animals

Revenue authorities ordered the stoppage of a jallikattu organised at Killanur village in Udaiyalipatti police station limits towards the end of the event on Monday.

The move came after bulls were apparently brought in excess leading to a chaotic situation with several animal owners trying to jump the queue.

Thirty-one people were injured in the event with eight of them referred to hospital when it was stopped around 2.30 p.m. on the order of the Revenue Divisional Officer, Illupur, police and official sources said. Around 350 bulls were released by 2.30 p.m. although around 700 more were waiting to be released.

The event started at 8.20 a.m. and was scheduled to conclude at 2.30 p.m. Official sources said around 700 bulls were allowed to be released. However, bulls numbering over 1,000 were brought to the venue as time passed by.

Some of the bull owners reportedly attempted to jump the queue with their bulls apparently pushing the barricades put up at the spot leading to chaos. Repeated attempts by the revenue authorities and the posse of police personnel deployed at the spot asking the owners to come in line with their animals fell on deaf ears.

The sources said although tokens were issued to the bulls, several animals were said to have been brought unofficially to the entry point with the owners trying to jump the queue leading to chaos.

Although grace time is usually provided even after the specified time limit to release the bulls in waiting before the event gets concluded, the situation at Killanur was turning out to be chaotic which if allowed would not only become unmanageable but also could have led to law and order issues, said the sources.

As things became uncontrollable towards the end of the event, the Revenue Divisional Officer, Illupur ordered the stoppage of the event at 2.30 p.m, the sources further said .