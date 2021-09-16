Changing, cloak rooms at Puliancholai soon

Picnickers throng Puliancholaito take bath in the stream that meanders down the Kolli hills.

TIRUCHI

16 September 2021 21:44 IST

Full-fledged car parking lot has also been planned

Work on construction of changing and cloak rooms at Puliancholai, a popular picnic destination in the district, would be completed within the next two months.

Puliancholai is situated about 70 km from Tiruchi and picnickers throng the place to take bath in the stream that meanders down the Kolli hills, traversing through vegetation of medicinal plants. The green and serene location has been a favourite spot for picnickers, especially during weekends. However, absence of public toilets and changing rooms and unchecked littering by youths throwing away empty liquor bottles have been major grouse of visitors.

Last year, the Tourism Department sanctioned ₹32 lakh for improving amenities at the location. Construction of a changing room and a cloak room were among the important components of the works sanctioned. For, many visitors who take bath in the room had felt the need for changing room. Also given the rugged terrain and the presence of monkeys, a cloak room to leave behind baggage was also a felt need.

“Work on the construction of the cloak room and changing room is expected to be completed in another 45 days,” an official of the Tourism Department said. The department is also likely to carry out a sapling plantation drive at Puliancholai on the occasion of World Tourism Day later this month.

The department is also scouting for land for establishing a full-fledged car parking lot. However, land availability at the spot is a constraint with most areas coming under the Forest Department. The department has sought information on availability of land owned by the Pachaperumalpatti village panchayat or Uppilliyapuram panchayat union, according to sources. The Tangedco is also in the process of erecting a 1 x 20 MW Kollimalai Hydro Electric Project.