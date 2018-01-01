Tiruchirapalli

Changes in train services

The Southern Railway has announced the following changes in train services owing to line block for engineering work for maintenance of track for 15 days starting Monday:

The Mayiladuthurai–Tiruchi – Mayiladuthurai Express (Train Nos.16233 / 16234) will be cancelled from January 2 to 15. The Nagore – Karaikal – Nagore passenger (T.No.06854 / 06853 ) will be cancelled from January 3 to 15 and the Tiruchi – Thanjavur – Tiruchi Passenger (T.No.76824 / 76827 ) will be cancelled on January 13.

Partial cancellation

The Tiruchi - Mayiladuthurai Passenger (T.No. 56824) will be partially cancelled between Kumbakonam and Mayiladuthurai from January 2 to 15 and the Mayiladuthurai – Tirunelveli – Mayiladuthurai Passenger (T.No.56821/56822 ) will be partially cancelled on Mayiladuthurai – Tiruchi –Mayiladuthurai section from January 11 to 13. The Tiruchi– Nagore – Tiruchi Passenger (T.No.76854 / 76853 ) will be partially cancelled on Nagappattinam – Nagore - Nagappattinam section on January 9.

Trains rescheduled

The Karaikal - Tiruchi Passenger ( T.No.56711 ) scheduled to leave Karaikal at 12.30 p.m. has been rescheduled to leave at 1.30 p.m. till January 8 and from January 10 to 15. The train will be regulated for 30 minutes between Nidamangalam and Thanjavur on January 9.

The Tiruchi – Nagore passenger (T.No.76854 ) will be regulated for 60 minutes between Tiruvarur and Karaikal from January 3 to 8 and January 10 to 15. The train will be regulated for 45 minutes between Nidamangalam and Tiruvarur on January 2 and 9.

The Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus – Nagercoil Junction Express ( T.No.16351 ) will be regulated for 10 minutes between Sendurai and Ariyalur on January 14.

Apr 19, 2020

