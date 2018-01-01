The Southern Railway has announced the following changes in train services owing to line block for engineering work for maintenance of track for 15 days starting Monday:

The Mayiladuthurai–Tiruchi – Mayiladuthurai Express (Train Nos.16233 / 16234) will be cancelled from January 2 to 15. The Nagore – Karaikal – Nagore passenger (T.No.06854 / 06853 ) will be cancelled from January 3 to 15 and the Tiruchi – Thanjavur – Tiruchi Passenger (T.No.76824 / 76827 ) will be cancelled on January 13.

Partial cancellation

The Tiruchi - Mayiladuthurai Passenger (T.No. 56824) will be partially cancelled between Kumbakonam and Mayiladuthurai from January 2 to 15 and the Mayiladuthurai – Tirunelveli – Mayiladuthurai Passenger (T.No.56821/56822 ) will be partially cancelled on Mayiladuthurai – Tiruchi –Mayiladuthurai section from January 11 to 13. The Tiruchi– Nagore – Tiruchi Passenger (T.No.76854 / 76853 ) will be partially cancelled on Nagappattinam – Nagore - Nagappattinam section on January 9.

Trains rescheduled

The Karaikal - Tiruchi Passenger ( T.No.56711 ) scheduled to leave Karaikal at 12.30 p.m. has been rescheduled to leave at 1.30 p.m. till January 8 and from January 10 to 15. The train will be regulated for 30 minutes between Nidamangalam and Thanjavur on January 9.

The Tiruchi – Nagore passenger (T.No.76854 ) will be regulated for 60 minutes between Tiruvarur and Karaikal from January 3 to 8 and January 10 to 15. The train will be regulated for 45 minutes between Nidamangalam and Tiruvarur on January 2 and 9.

The Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus – Nagercoil Junction Express ( T.No.16351 ) will be regulated for 10 minutes between Sendurai and Ariyalur on January 14.