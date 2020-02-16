Tiruchirapalli

Changes in train services

From Feb. 18 to 29

Due to engineering work in the Tirunelveli – Thalaiyuthu stations in Tirunelveli – Vanchimaniyachchi section, Southern Railway has made the following changes in train services from February 18 to 29 (except on Monday).

Train No.22627/22628 Tiruchi – Thiruvananthapuram – Tiruchi Express will be partially cancelled between Kovilpatti and Thiruvananthapuram from February 18 to 29. (except on Monday). Train No.16191 Tambaram – Nagercoil Antyodaya Express will be partially cancelled between Dindigul and Nagercoil from February 18 to 29. (except journey commencing on Sunday).

Train No.16192 Nagercoil – Tambaram Antyodaya Express will be partially cancelled between Nagercoil and Dindigul from February 18 to 29 (except on Monday).

Train No.56769/56770 Palakkad – Tiruchendur – Palakkad Passenger trains will be partially cancelled between Sattur and Tirunelveli on February 18, 20, 21, 22, 25, 27, 28 and 29.

Train No.56769/56770 Palakkad – Tiruchendur – Palakkad Passenger trains will be partially cancelled between Madurai and Tirunelveli on Feburary 19 and 23.

Train No.56770 Tiruchendur – Palakkad Passenger will be rescheduled to leave Madurai at 6.45 p.m. on February 19 and 23.

Train No.11022 Tirunelveli – Dadar tri-weekly Chalukya Express scheduled to leave Tirunelveli at 3 p.m. will be rescheduled to leave Tirunelveli at 4 p.m. on February 20, 21, 27 and 28.

Train No.56767/56768 Tuticorin – Tiruchendur - Tuticorin Passenger trains will be partially cancelled between Tuticorin and Tirunelveli from February 18 to 29. Train No.56768 Tiruchendur – Tuticorin Passenger will be partially cancelled between Tirunelveli and Tuticorin on February 17.

