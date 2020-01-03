Changes in train services

Southern Railway has announced partial cancellation of the Tiruchi – Thiruvananthapuram – Tiruchi Intercity Expresses (Train No. 22627 / 22628) due to engineering work in Madurai Division.

The train will be partially cancelled between Kovilpatti – Thiruvananthapuram – Kovilpatti from January 4 to 12 except January 6.

The Tiruchi – Manamadurai Passenger (Train No. 76807) scheduled to leave Tiruchi at 10.05 a.m. will be rescheduled to leave at 10.30 a.m. It will reach Manamadurai at 2 p.m. (40 minutes late) from January 4 to 11 except Sunday.

The Karaikudi – Tiruchi Passenger (Train No. 76840) scheduled to leave Karaikudi at 9.50 a.m. will be rescheduled to leave at 10.50 a.m. (60 minutes late) and reach Tiruchi at 1 p.m. (70 minutes late) from January 4 to 11 except Sunday.

Another release said the Mannargudi - Mayiladuthurai - Mannargudi Passengers (Train No. 56033/56034) will be partially cancelled between Tiruvarur - Mayiladuthurai - Tiruvarur up to February 3 due to maintenance work between Mayiladuthurai and Tiruvarur for completion of electrification work in the Cuddalore - Mayiladuthurai - Tiruvarur section.