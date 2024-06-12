ADVERTISEMENT

Changes in train services to facilitate engineering works

Published - June 12, 2024 05:30 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Southern Railway has announced changes in some train services to facilitate engineering works to be taken up between Lalapet and Kulithalai railway stations in the Karur - Tiruchi section. 

The Salem - Mayiladuthurai train (16812) will be short terminated at Karur railway station on June 13 and 14. The train will run from Salem to Karur only. An unreserved special train will be operated from Karur to Mayiladuthurai on June 13 and 14 leaving Karur at 4.45 p.m. The train will have the same stops of Train No. 16812. 

The Tiruchi - Erode train (06809) scheduled to leave Tiruchi Junction at 4.10 p.m. will be rescheduled to leave late by one hour on June 13 and 14, a press release from the Salem Railway Division said on Wednesday. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US