Changes in train services to facilitate engineering works

Southern Railway has announced changes in some train services to facilitate engineering works to be taken up between Lalapet and Kulithalai railway stations in the Karur - Tiruchi section.

The Salem - Mayiladuthurai train (16812) will be short terminated at Karur railway station on June 13 and 14. The train will run from Salem to Karur only. An unreserved special train will be operated from Karur to Mayiladuthurai on June 13 and 14 leaving Karur at 4.45 p.m. The train will have the same stops of Train No. 16812.

The Tiruchi - Erode train (06809) scheduled to leave Tiruchi Junction at 4.10 p.m. will be rescheduled to leave late by one hour on June 13 and 14, a press release from the Salem Railway Division said on Wednesday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.