GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Changes in train services to facilitate engineering works

Published - June 12, 2024 05:30 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Southern Railway has announced changes in some train services to facilitate engineering works to be taken up between Lalapet and Kulithalai railway stations in the Karur - Tiruchi section. 

The Salem - Mayiladuthurai train (16812) will be short terminated at Karur railway station on June 13 and 14. The train will run from Salem to Karur only. An unreserved special train will be operated from Karur to Mayiladuthurai on June 13 and 14 leaving Karur at 4.45 p.m. The train will have the same stops of Train No. 16812. 

The Tiruchi - Erode train (06809) scheduled to leave Tiruchi Junction at 4.10 p.m. will be rescheduled to leave late by one hour on June 13 and 14, a press release from the Salem Railway Division said on Wednesday. 

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.