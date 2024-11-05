Changes in train services notified due to demolition of old bridge near Tiruchi junction

The Tiruchi Railway Division has announced extensive changes in pattern of train services in view of dismantling of road over bridge near the Railway Junction in Tiruchi.

The bridge is being demolished to make way for a new one and the following changes have been notified by the divisional authorities:

Partial cancellation

The Mayiladuthurai - Tiruchi Express (Train No.16833 ) and the Villupuram - Tiruchi MEMU (06891 ) will be short terminated at Ponmalai from November 6 to 21.

The Tiruchi – Mayiladuthurai Express (16834 ) will be operated from Tiruverumbur at its scheduled departure time of 1.25 p.m. The Tiruchi – Villupuram MEMU (06892) will be operated from Ponmalai at its scheduled departure time of 6.09 p.m during the period.

The Erode - Tiruchi Passenger (06810) will run only up to Tiruchi Fort till November 21. The Tiruchi –Palghat Town Express (16843 ) will be operated from Tiruchi Fort at its scheduled departure time of 1.12 p.m. till November 21.

The Navyug Express (16788 ), leaving Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra on November 7 and 14, and the Kachguda – Nagercoil Express (16353), leaving Kachguda on November 10 and 17, will be diverted via Karur and Dindigul, skipping Tiruchi.

The Karaikudi – Tiruchi DEMU (06888) will remained cancelled till November 21. The Sengottai – Mayiladuthurai Express (16848 ) will be regulated for 70 minutes at convenient locations during the period.

The Madurai – Kacheguda Special (07192) leaving Madurai on November 6, 13 and 20 will be regulated for 50 minutes at convenient locations.

The Palghat town – Tiruchi Express (16844) and the Mayiladuthurai - Sengottai Express (16847 ) will be regulated at convenient locations for 45 and 15 minutes, respectively, till November 21.

The Chennai Egmore- Guruvayur Express (16127) will be regulated for 10 minutes at convenient locations during the period.

The Nagercoil – C Shivaji Mah T Express (16352) leaving Nagercoil on November 7, 10,14,17 and 21 will be regulated for 60 minutes at convenient location.

The Anuvrat Superfast Express (22631), leaving Madurai on November 7,14 and 21 will be regulated for 20 minutes.

The Kanniyakumari – Howrah Superfast Express (12666 ), leaving Kanniyakumari on November 9 and 16, will be regulated for 60 minutes.

The Rameswaram – Bhubaneswar Superfast Express (20895 ), leaving Rameswaram on November 10 and 17, will be regulated for 40 minutes.

The Kashi Tamil Express (16368 ), leaving Banaras on November 10 and 17 2024 will be regulated for 40 minutes at convenient locations, a press release from the Tiruchi Railway Division said.