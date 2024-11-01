The Southern Railway has notified the following changes in pattern of train services in view of engineering work over various sections of Salem Division: The Mayiladuthurai–Salem Express (16811) will be short terminated at Karur on November 2, 3, 9, 10, 16, 17, 23, 24, and 30.

The Tiruchi–Palakkad Town Express (16843), leaving Tiruchi at 1 p.m., will be short terminated at Tiruppur on November 4 and 8. The train will be short terminated at Sulur Road on November 11, 15, 16, 18, 22, 24, 25, 29, and 30.

The Salem–Mayiladuthurai Express (16812 ) will be partially cancelled between Salem and Karur and will be operated from Karur at its scheduled departure time of 3.40 p.m. on November 2, 3, 9, 10, 16, 17, 23, 24 and 30, according to an official press release.

