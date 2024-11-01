GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Changes in pattern of train services

Updated - November 01, 2024 08:23 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Southern Railway has notified the following changes in pattern of train services in view of engineering work over various sections of Salem Division: The Mayiladuthurai–Salem Express (16811) will be short terminated at Karur on November 2, 3, 9, 10, 16, 17, 23, 24, and 30.

The Tiruchi–Palakkad Town Express (16843), leaving Tiruchi at 1 p.m., will be short terminated at Tiruppur on November 4 and 8. The train will be short terminated at Sulur Road on November 11, 15, 16, 18, 22, 24, 25, 29, and 30.

The Salem–Mayiladuthurai Express (16812 ) will be partially cancelled between Salem and Karur and will be operated from Karur at its scheduled departure time of 3.40 p.m. on November 2, 3, 9, 10, 16, 17, 23, 24 and 30, according to an official press release.

Published - November 01, 2024 08:22 pm IST

Related Topics

Tiruchi / railway

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.