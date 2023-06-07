Changes in pattern of train services

June 07, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Southern Railway has announced the following changes in train services owing to Line Block/Power Block for facilitating engineering works in Tiruchi division:

The following trains will be partially cancelled: Train No. 06889 Tirupadripuliyur - Tiruchi Unreserved Express special leaving Tirupadripuliyur at 6 am will be partially cancelled between Ponmalai and Tiruchi Junction from June 12 to 17. The train will be short terminated at Ponmalai.

Train No. 12084 Coimbatore - Mayiladuthurai Jan Shatabdi Superfast Express will be partially cancelled between Tiruchi and Mayiladuthurai Junction and short terminated at Tiruchi Junction on June 14 and 15. Train No. 12083 Mayiladuthurai - Coimbatore Jan Shatabdi Superfast Express will be operated from Tiruchi on both days at its scheduled departure time of 5 p.m.

Train No. 16233 Mayiladuthurai - Tiruchi Unreserved Express leaving Mayiladuthurai at 8.15 am will be partially cancelled between Thanjavur and Tiruchi and short terminated at Thanjavur Junction on June 16. In the return direction, the train No 16234 will be operated from Thanjavur on the day at its scheduled departure time of 1.40 p.m.

Train No. 06839 Velankanni - Tiruchi Unreserved Express DEMU leaving Velankanni at 7 am will be partially cancelled between Tiruverumbur and Tiruchi and shorted terminated at Tiruverumbur from June 16 to 20.

Train No. 16234 Tiruchi - Mayiladuthurai Unreserved Express will be rescheduled and leave Tiruchi at 1.40 pm, 50 minutes behind schedule, on June 12 and 13.

Salem Division

The Railways has also announced the following changes in train services in view of Line Block for facilitating engineering works on Kulitalai – Pettaivaithalai Section of Salem Division:

Train No. 06882 Karur – Tiruchi Unreserved Express special and Train No. 06123 Tiruchi – Karur Unreserved Express special will be cancelled on June 9.

Train No. 16843 Tiruchi – Palakkad Town Unreserved Express will be partially cancelled between Tiruchi and Karur on June 9. The train will be operated from Karur at its scheduled departure time of 02.25 pm.

Train No. 16844 Palakkad Town - Tiruchi Unreserved Express will be partially cancelled between Karur and Tiruchi and short terminated at Karur June 9.

Train No. 06809 Tiruchi – Erode Unreserved Express will be partially cancelled between Tiruchi and Karur on June 9. The train will be operated Karur at its scheduled departure time of 06.15 pm on the day.