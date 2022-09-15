Changes in pattern of train services for line block

ADVERTISEMENT

Southern Railway has announced the following changes in the pattern of train services in connection with line block/power block for facilitating track doubling work in the Tirunelveli-Nagercoil-Thiruvananthapuram sections.

The Tiruchi - Thiruvananthapuram Central superfast express (Train No. 22627) leaving Tiruchi at 7.20 a.m. on September 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27 and 28 will be partially cancelled between Tirunelveli and Thiruvananthapuram Central. The train will not run from Tirunelveli to Thiruvananthapuram Central on the above mentioned dates.

The Thiruvananthapuram Central - Tiruchi super fast express (Train No. 22628) leaving Thiruvananthapuram Central at 11.35 a.m. on September 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27 and 28 will be partially cancelled between Thiruvananthapuram Central and Tirunelveli Junction. The train will commence its journey from Tirunelveli Junction at its scheduled departure time of 2.30 p.m. on the above mentioned dates, a Southern Railway press release said.