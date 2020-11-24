Change of guard in BHEL Tiruchi Complex

T.S. Murali

TIRUCHI

24 November 2020 00:09 IST

General Manager T S. Murali has assumed charge as Head of BHEL Tiruchi Complex comprising the High Pressure Boiler Plant and the Seamless Steel Tube Plant here, and the BHEL Industrial Valves Plant at Goindwal in the Punjab, following the transfer of Executive Director R Padmanabhan, Executive Director to the Corporate Office in New Delhi.

Mr. Murali, who has been vested with full powers of Executive Director in the new posting, was transferred to BHEL Tiruchi during August as General Manager (Operations) in charge of the High Pressure Boiler Plant, Outsourcing, Materials Management and Advanced Technology Products and subsequently given additional charge of New Growth Areas and Research and Development (R&D).

A technocrat, strategic thinker and administrator with over 33 years of diverse experience across BHEL's project sites, manufacturing units and head office at New Delhi, Mr. Murali had graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Andhra University College of Engineering and joined BHEL's Power Sector as an Engineer Trainee in 1986.

Mr. Murali was posted as General Manager (Operations) of Bharat Heavy Plates and Vessels at Visakhapatnam in 2008 where he played a significant role in the introduction of modern operations management, capital investment, maintenance and planning to revive the unit after it was taken over by BHEL.

In 2013, he moved back to BHEL's Corporate Office and was posted to the CMD's Secretariat where he became General Manager (Planning) before being shifted to BHEL's newly formed Corporate Strategic Management function.

Mr. Murali was given independent charge as Head of BHEL's Heavy Equipment Repair Plant at Varanasi in 2018.

Mr. Murali has served as Senate Member of the Indian Institute of Technology-BHU (formerly IT-BHU) Varanasi from 2018 and is a member of the Indian Institute of Welding.