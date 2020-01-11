Change in train services

Southern Railway has announced the following changes in train services due to line block for maintenance of track on Mayiladuthurai–Kumbakonam–Thanjavur section of Tiruchi division:

The Tiruchi–Mayiladuthurai Express ( Train no:16234) will be cancelled up to January 14.The Tiruchi-Mayiladuthurai Unreserved Express (Train No. 06030) special train will run up to January 14. The special train will leave Tiruchi at 12.50 p.m. and reach Mayiladuthurai at 4.15 p.m. the same day.

Partial Cancellations

The Tiruchi – Mayiladuthurai Passenger (Train no 56824) has been partially cancelled between Mayiladuthurai and Kumbakonam and the Mayiladuthurai – Tirunelveli - Mayiladuthurai Passenger ( Train no 56821/56822 ) will be partially cancelled between Mayiladuthurai and Kumbakonam till January 16.

The Tiruchi – Mayiladuthurai Passenger ( Train no.56824 ) will be partially cancelled between Thanjavur and Kumbakonam from January 17 to 30. The Mayiladuthurai - Tirunelveli Passenger (56821) will be partially cancelled between Mayiladuthurai and Thanjavur from January 17 to 30.