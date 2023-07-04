Change in train services in Tiruchi Railway Division

July 04, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Southern Railway has announced partial cancellation of some train services, rescheduling and regulation of few others in view of line block for facilitating engineering works in Tiruchi Division.

The Tiruchi - Karaikal DEMU unreserved express (Train No. 06880) which leaves Tiruchi at 9.50 a.m. will be partially cancelled between Thanjavur Junction and Karaikal. It will run up to Thanjavur Junction only from July 5 to 31.

The Mayiladuthurai - Villupuram Junction unreserved express special (Train No. 06692) which leaves Mayiladuthurai at 3.45 p.m. will be partially cancelled between Mayiladuthurai and Cuddalore Port Junction. The train will commence the service from Cuddalore Port Junction at its scheduled departure time of 5.24 p.m. on July 5, 6, 7, 11, 12, 13, 14, 18, 19, 20, 21, 25, 26, 27 and 28.

The Palaghat Town - Tiruchi Junction unreserved express (Train No. 16844) which leaves Palaghat Town at 6.30 a.m. will be partially cancelled between Tiruchi Fort and Tiruchi Junction. The train will be short terminated at Tiruchi Fort station from July 20 to 25. The Tiruchi Junction - Palaghat Town unreserved express (Train No. 16843) which leaves Tiruchi at 1 p.m. will be partially cancelled between Tiruchi Junction and Tiruchi Fort. The train will commence the service from Tiruchi Fort at its scheduled departure of 1.12 p.m. from July 20 to 25.

The Karaikal - Tiruchi Junction unreserved express special (Train No. 06739) which leaves Karaikal at 3.10 p.m. will be partially cancelled between Karaikal and Thanjavur Junction. The train will commence the service from Thanjavur Junction at its scheduled departure time of 5.50 p.m. from July 5 to 31.

Rescheduling of train services

The Karaikal - Thanjavur Junction unreserved express special (Train No. 06457) which leaves Karaikal at 1.20 p.m. is rescheduled to leave at 2.20 p.m. from July 5 to 31.

The Thanjavur - Tiruchi unreserved express special (Train No. 06683) which leaves Thanjavur at 4.20 p.m. is rescheduled to leave at 4.45 p.m. The Mayiladuthurai - Tiruvarur Junction unreserved express special (Train No. 06695) which leaves Mayiladuthurai at 6.15 p.m. is rescheduled to leave at 7.25 p.m. on July 5, 6, 7, 11, 12, 13, 14, 18, 19, 20, 21, 25, 26, 27 and 28.

Regulation of train services

The Tirupati - Rameswaram express special (Train No. 16779) which leaves Tirupati at 11.55 a.m. is regulated for 30 minutes at a convenient location on July 8, 15, 22 and 29. The Kacheguda - Nagercoil Junction express (Train No. 07435) will be regulated for 30 minutes between Ulundurpet and Puvanur on July 8, 15, 22 and 29. The Kanniyakumari - Howrah superfast express (Train No. 12666) will be regulated for 15 minutes at a convenient location on July 8, 15,22 and 29.

The Bhagat ki Kothi - Tiruchi Junction Humsafar express (Train No. 20481) will be regulated for 30 minutes between Ulundurpet and Puvanur on July 7, 14, 21 and 28. The Tiruchi - Howrah superfast express (Train No. 12664) will be regulated for 15 minutes on July 7, 14, 21 and 28.

The Villupuram - Mayiladuthurai unreserved express (Train No. 06691) will be regulated for 90 minutes at a convenient location on July 5, 6, 7, 11, 12, 13, 14, 18, 19, 20, 21, 25, 26, 27 and 28. The Ramanathapuram - Secunderabad special fare special (Train No. 07696) will be regulated for 30 minutes at a convenient location on July 7, 14, 21 and 28, a press release from the Tiruchi Division said.

