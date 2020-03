Change in train services due to engineering work

TIRUCHI

Southern Railway has announced changes in some train services with immediate effect due to engineering work in Madurai Division.

Trains partially cancelled: Train No.56821/56822 Mayiladuthurai – Dindigul passenger will be partially cancelled between Dindigul – Tiruchi - Dindigul up to March 21 (on Monday, Wednesday & Friday only) and on all days between March 22 and 28.

Train No.56829 / 56830 Tiruchi – Rameswaram – Tiruchi passenger will be partially cancelled between Manamadurai – Rameswaram – Manamadurai up to March 28 (except Sundays). Train No.22627/22628 Tiruchi – Thiruvananthapuram – Tiruchi Intercity Express will be partially cancelled between Kovilpatti – Thiruvananthapuram Central - Kovilpatti up to March 28.

Train No.16191/16192 Tambaram – Nagercoil - Tambaram Antyodaya Express will be partially cancelled between Dindigul – Nagercoil – Dindigul. Train No.56826/56822 Tirunelveli– Dindigul - Mayiladuthurai passenger will be partially cancelled between Tirunelveli and Virudunagar from March 22 to 28.

Train No.56821/56825 Mayiladuthurai – Dindigul - Tirunelveli passenger will be partially cancelled between Virudunagar and Tirunelveli from March 22 to 28. Train No.01704 Jabalpur – Tirunelveli Special fare Special train will be partially cancelled between Tiruchi and Tirunelveli on March 27.

Train No 01703 Tirunelveli – Jabalpur Special fare Special train will be partially cancelled between Tirunelveli and Tiruchi on March 28.

Trains Regulation / Rescheduled: Train No.16787 Tirunelveli - Jammu Express will reach 50 minutes late at Tiruchi Junction on March 20, 23 and 27. Train No.16862 Kanniyakumari – Puducherry Express will reach 240 minutes late at Tiruchi Junction on March 24. Train No.12666 Kanniyakumari – Howrah Express will reach 115 minutes late at Tiruchi Junction on March 28.

Train No. 56822 Dindigul - Mayiladuthurai passenger will be 135 minutes late at Tiruchi Junction on March 17, 19 and 21. Train. No.76840 Karaikudi – Tiruchi DEMU passenger scheduled to leave Karaikudi at 9.50 a.m. will be rescheduled to leave at 11 a.m. (70 minutes late) and reach Tiruchi at 1 p.m. (70 minutes late) till March 28 except Sundays, a Southern Railway press release said.