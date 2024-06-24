GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Change in timings, inadequate bus services leave students of govt. arts college at Kumulur anxious

Most of the students hail from rural and semi-urban areas such as Manapparai and Samayapuram and revised timings have caused several practical difficulties to them

Published - June 24, 2024 07:31 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
A view of the Government Arts and Science College at Kumulur near Lalgudi in Tiruchi district.

A view of the Government Arts and Science College at Kumulur near Lalgudi in Tiruchi district. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The recent change in shift timings in the Government Arts and Science College, Kumulur, near Lalgudi, has put a section of students to hardship as there is a lack of adequate bus connectivity to the college.

Earlier, the college had only one shift from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for all courses. However from last week, two shifts were introduced, one from 8.45 a.m. to 1 p.m. and another from 1 p.m. to 5.15 p.m.. Lack of required classrooms and inadequate infrastructure were said to be the reasons for this change.

“I and a group of six students stay near Chathiram bus stand in Tiruchi. Following the changes in shift timings, on Monday we reached Lalgudi at 8.15 a.m. from our place but up to 9 a.m. there was no bus for us to reach our college,” said an undergraduate student.

“The college has no hostel facility and we need to earn for our room rents and basic expenses. Many students used to go to part time work but now we reach our place at different times and miss out on our part time work,” said another undergraduate student.

Students who study here largely hail from rural and semi-urban areas such as Manapparai, Samayapuram, and other parts of Tiruchi, Pudukottai, and Ariyalur districts. The change in timings has forced them to start early which has many practical difficulties as well.

The college is located in a remote place which has poor public transport connectivity, especially in the evenings. The college administration has not made any request to the TNSTC in advance for additional buses in the route before changing the shift timings.

When The Hindu contacted College Principal (in-charge) Ashok Kumar said the bus connectivity issue would be sorted out within this week as the TNSTC has assured to operate services as per the new time table.

“Seats in many departments that were started in recent years have filled up. There is a shortage of teachers as well as classrooms and labs. We have conveyed our requirements to the College Education Department. Meanwhile, with the limited resources, we decided to change the shifts so that all students could be accommodated in classrooms. A proposal for building a hostel, auditorium, 10 additional classrooms, and five labs for Computer Science and Biology departments is expected to be approved soon,” he said.

