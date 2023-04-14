HamberMenu
Change in pattern of train services today due to line block

April 14, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Tiruchi Division of the Southern Railway has announced the following changes in the pattern of train services on Saturday in view of line block for facilitating engineering works in Tiruvarur Yard:

Tiruchi – Karaikal Unreserved Express (Train No. 06880 ) will be partially cancelled between Tiruvarur and Karaikal on Saturday. The train will be short terminated at Tiruvarur. Train No. 06739 will be partially cancelled between Karaikal and Tiruvarur in the return direction. The train will depart from Tiruvarur at its scheduled departure time of 4.25 p.m. on Saturday.

Karaikal - Thanjavur Unreserved Express (Train No. 06457 ) has been rescheduled to depart from Karaikal at 1.10 p.m. on Saturday, 40 minutes behind schedule.

