Change in pattern of train service

Southern Railway has announced change in the pattern of train service in view of line block/ power block for facilitating engineering maintenance works between Sullurupeta and Tada on the up line in Gudur - Chennai section of Chennai Division.

The Howrah - Tiruchi Junction bi-weekly superfast express (Train No. 12663) scheduled to leave Howrah at 5.40 p.m. on September 22 and 29 will be diverted to run via Gudur, Renigunta, Arakkonam Junction, Chennai Egmore and proceed to Tiruchi Junction, a Southern Railway press release said.