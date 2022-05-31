Change in pattern of train service

Southern Railway has announced changes in the pattern of Mayiladuthurai - Tiruchi - Mayiladuthurai expresses (Train Nos 16233/16234) due to line block for removal of temporary girder and insertion of boxes for limited use subway between Ponmalai and Tiruverumbur stations on June 2.

Train No. 16233 scheduled to leave Mayiladuthurai at 8.15 a.m. would be partially cancelled between Thanjavur and Tiruchi on June 2. The train will run from Mayiladuthurai to Thanjavur only. Train No. 16234 scheduled to leave Tiruchi at 12.50 p.m. would be partially cancelled between Tiruchi and Thanjavur. It will start from Thanjavur at the scheduled departure time of 1.40 p.m. on June 2.