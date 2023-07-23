Change in pattern of some train services to facilitate engineering works at Tiruchi

July 23, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Southern Railway has announced full cancellation, partial cancellation of some trains besides diversion and regulation of few others in view of line block for facilitating engineering works at Tiruchi Junction.

FULL CANCELLATION: The Dindigul - Tiruchi - Dindigul unreserved express specials (Train No. 06498 / 06499) will be fully cancelled on July 25, 26 and 27. The Mayiladuthurai - Tiruchi - Mayiladuthurai unreserved express specials (Train No. 16233/ 16234) will be fully cancelled on July 25, 26 and 27.

PARTIAL CANCELLATION: The Tirupadripuliyur - Tiruchi DEMU unreserved express special (Train No. 06889) which leaves Tirupadripuliyur at 6 a.m. will be partially cancelled between Lalgudi and Tiruchi Junction. The train will be short terminated at Lalgudi on July 25, 26 and 27.

The Velankanni- Tiruchi DEMU unreserved express special (Train No. 06839), which leaves Velankanni at 7 a.m. will be partially cancelled between Ponmalai and Tiruchi. The train will be short terminated at Ponmalai on July 25, 26 and 27. The Tiruchi - Karaikal DEMU unreserved express special (Train No. 06880) will be partially cancelled between Tiruchi Junction and Tiruverumbur. It will commence the journey from Tiruverumbur at its scheduled departure time of 10.12 a.m. on July 25, 26 and 27.

The Tiruchi - Tirupadripuliyur DEMU unreserved special (Train No. 06890) will be partially cancelled between Tiruchi and Valadi. It will commence the journey from Valadi at its scheduled departure time of 4.28 p.m. on July 25, 26 and 27. The Vriddhachalam - Tiruchi DEMU unreserved express special (Train No. 06891) will be partially cancelled between Srirangam and Tiruchi. The train which leaves Vriddhachalam at 7.48 a.m. will be short terminated at Srirangam on July 25, 26 and 27.

The Tiruchi - Vriddhachalam DEMU unreserved express special (Train No. 06892) will be partially cancelled between Tiruchi and Lalgudi. It will commence the journey from Lalgudi at its scheduled departure time of 6.53 p.m. on July 25, 26 and 27. The Karaikudi - Tiruchi unreserved express special (Train No. 06126) will be partially cancelled between Kumaramangalam and Tiruchi. The train will be short terminated at Kumaramangalam on July 25, 26 and 27.

The Tiruchi - Karaikudi unreserved express special (Train No. 06125) will be partially cancelled between Tiruchi and Kumaramangalam. It will commence the journey from Kumaramangalam at its scheduled departure time of 6.30 p.m. on July 25, 26 and 27.

The Chennai Egmore - Tiruchi Cholan superfast express (Train No. 22675) will be partially cancelled between Ponmalai and Tiruchi. The train which leaves Chennai Egmore at 7.15 a.m. will be short terminated at Ponmalai. It will not run from Ponmalai to Tiruchi Junction on July 25, 26 and 27.

DIVERSION OF TRAIN SERVICES: The Hubbali - Thanjavur special fare special express (Train No. 07325) which leaves Hubballi at 8.25 p.m. on July 25 will be diverted to run via Salem, Vriddhachalam, Ponmalai and Thanjavur. It will be provided with additional stoppages at Srirangam, Tiruverumbur and skipping the stoppages at Karur Junction, Tiruchi Fort and Tiruchi Junction.

REGULATION OF TRAIN SERVICES: The Guruvayur - Chennai Egmore express (Train No. 16128) will be regulated for 25 minutes at a convenient location on July 25. The Chennai Egmore - Guruvayur express (Train No. 16127) will be regulated for 45 minutes at a convenient location on July 26 and 27. The Tiruchi - Howrah express (Train No. 12664) will be regulated for 25 minutes at a convenient location on July 25.

The Madurai - Chennai Egmore Tejas express (Train No. 22672) will be regulated for 25 minutes at a convenient location on July 25. The Tiruchi - Chennai Egmore Cholan superfast express (Train No. 22676) will be regulated for 15 minutes at a convenient location on July 25.

The Sengottai - Mayiladuthurai unreserved express (Train No. 16847) will be regulated for 45 minutes at a convenient location on July 25. The Mayiladuthurai - Coimbatore Jan Shatabdi express (Train No. 12083) will be regulated for 25 minutes at a convenient location on July 25, a press release from the Tiruchi Railway Division said.