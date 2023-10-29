Chandrayaan mission has boosted India’s image: VC

October 29, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Vice-Chancellor of Bharathidasan University M. Selvam on Sunday said that the success of Chandrayaan-III has further boosted India’s space research capabilities and overall image among world countries.

In his graduation address on the Anna University College of Engineering, Bhrathidasan Institute of Technology (AU-BIT) campus here, he said that the Chandrayaan mission had fulfilled the dream of poet Bharatiyar, who envisioned the country’s prowess in various fields in his poems. The mission had not only made the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)’s Vikram land on the moon’s surface but also carried out research on the moon’s surface and its richness of minerals.

Since the rare distinction scored by India’s space scientists and the subsequent launch of the Aditya P I mission, many foreign dignitaries had been visiting ISRO and placing orders for their satellite launches. It was nothing but a major transformation.

Mr. Selvam said that India was known for its rich culture, diversity, knowledge and wisdom. The inherent potential of knowledge must be preserved and harnessed. The Indian technocrats had been contributing to the growth of humankind in a massive way. The world was expecting a lot. The students and new generations would fulfil the expectations.

T. Senthilkumar, Dean, University College of Engineering-BIT campus spoke. Mr. Selvam gave away degrees to 936 undergraduates and 57 postgraduates.