Chair on ADR, AI at SASTRA

A chair on alternative dispute resolution and artificial intelligence at SASTRA, Deemed to be University, will be launched by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday.

She will also inaugurate the centenary celebrations of eminent jurist Nani Palkhivala and deliver the XVI Nani Palkhivala Memorial Lecture.

N.Chandrasekaran, Chairman, TATA Sons, will join the event to be held on the virtual platform as guest of honour. The link for the virtual event will be made available at www.sastra.edu